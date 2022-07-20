Summer of play heading for Ripon

Flashback to last summer's Ripon play scheme.

August will see events including a demonstration and have a go wheelchair rugby, Lego, cricket, athletics, an obstacle course, air rifle shooting, archery, and croquet.

The programme is coordinated by Ripon Together and supported by the National Trust, Friends of Hell Wath, the library, Ripon BID, NYCC (Yorbus), Studley Royal Cricket Club, Ripon Disability Forum, Ripon Runners, Morrison’s and Ripon Grammar School.

David Ingham, a Director of Ripon Together, said: ”We delivered a massive range of sports and activities last summer and are delighted that people have requested a repeat.

“We are particularly thrilled by the support of all our partners but particularly Ripon BID which has enabled an exciting day of activities for older children at Studley Royal Cricket Club.

“It is another example of how Ripon Together can bring different groups together for the benefit of our city.”

The action starts with forest skills and a drum workshop on Hell Wath on August 6.

And the wheelchair rugby exhibition - August 13 at the Grammar School - involves two top teams, the Yorkshire Lions from Featherstone and the North East Bulls from Co Durham.

There will be extra chairs for anyone to have try, disabled or not. There will also be boccia and kurling.

The Grammar School also hosts accessible swimming, a climbing wall and other activities. The library will be providing a lego workshop and a bike MOT service.

That week Studley Royal Cricket Club hosts activities on August 15th, 16th and 18th.

There will be cricket coaching, athletics and croquet on the first two days.

That is followed on August 18 by a bumper day including cricket, a giant obstacle course, air rifle shooting, archery and a hog roast.

The obstacle course, shooting and archery are suitable for ages 11-18 and will be provided by a professional ex-army adventure company.

This is funded by Ripon BID and again provided free of charge.

Yorbus will also be supporting this day by providing free transport from central Ripon on request.

Jeremy Dunford (Friends of Hell Wath and Ripon Disability Forum) said: ”It is wonderful to be able to repeat the event at Hell Wath this year and I am thrilled that we are able to bring exciting sports for disabled people to Ripon.

“It would be wonderful if we can get a great crowd out to see an exciting sport which will be new to many.”