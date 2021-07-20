Summer of play for Ripon children

After what organisers say has been a fantastic response from organisations in the community, Ripon Together say they are thrilled to offer a ‘fantastic’ programme to children.

Ripon Togethers’ Summer of Play was inspired by the aim to get kids out together again, trying new sports or activities and helping local organisations and other groups to encourage kids to join up.

“Ripon is a vibrant city with so much to offer,” said a spokesman.

“The children of the city have been especially brave and resilient over the last 18 months.

“They’ve seen huge upheaval with schools and their usual activities have been cancelled and adapted during the pandemic.

“Now, as the restrictions lift, amazing organisations across the city have joined in with the initiative.”

The result is a programme of free events giving kids of all school ages the opportunity to try sports or other activities over the summer, starting with the weekend of July 24.

Ady Gray UK sports coach of the year and England head coach on behalf of the Karate Dojo said: “It is a great initiative to welcome our children and young people back into the social community of sport and recreation.

“This initiative will promote the great clubs and groups to all the local people of Ripon, offering great benefits to fitness, health and mental well being after what has been a hard year both physically and mentally for our children.”

The events range from formal team sports such as cricket and football, through karate and croquet, to dance, yoga, mindfulness and orienteering and nature hunts at Fountains, and much else. There are sessions for people with disabilities too.

Diane Hutchinson from Ripon Tennis Centre says: “Health and fitness should be fun and tennis is a fantastic game that is not only fun to play but also offers great social opportunities also.

“We have classes to suit all levels of player so if you want to get involved we would love to see you.”

A taster session will be held on Saturday July 24 at Karate Dojo, a play day will be held at Ripon Tennis Centre and a fun class hosted by Ripon Dance Studio.

On Sunday July 25 fun with tennis and karate continues and youngsters will be able to try boccia and children’s yoga at the Hugh Ripley Hall.