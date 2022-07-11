Summer activities at Brimham Rocks

Brimham Rocks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Visitors are being welcomed to join in pond dipping, to get to know a tree or become a rock explorer in July and August.

“There’s so much to see and do now summer has finally arrived,” said a spokesman for site operators the National Trust.

“We’re looking forward to a busy school holidays and meeting so many visitors who want to spend time here in nature and the outdoors.

“We’re working in partnership with Sport England on our Come Out and Play initiative to bring a fantastic programme of events to get people out and about this summer.

“All of our events are free to attended (with normal parking charges) and admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.”

Pond Dipping will take place on Thursday July 21 and Friday August 19, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm.

Rangers will guide visitors with dipping and identifying the pond life.

On Friday July 22, 11am-2pm, a guided walk will give a taste of Brimham, explaining the location of the rocks and weird and wonderful facts, during a 30-40 minute event.

Come Out and Play kids climbing and abseiling taster day will be held on Thursday July 28 and Saturday August 27, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm.

“This is a chance to have a go at climbing and abseiling some of Brimham’s favourite rocks,” said the spokesman.

“This activity will be led by our local friends Live for Today who will provide all the safety gear and give step by step instructions.”

People have been drawn to Brimham for well over 200 years and in the mid-18th century it was declared that the rocks had been made by druids.

Myths and legends such as this made Brimham a popular destination for Victorians, particularly with the arrival of the railways.

Refreshments were available from Brimham House which had been built by Lord Grantley in 1792 for the ‘accommodation of strangers’.

Various other buildings came and went through the 20th century until the National Trust took over in 1970.