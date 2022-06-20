Studfold Fairies fly back to Trail for summer in Nidderdale

Due to popular demand, the Studfold Fairies have flown into Upper Nidderdale for mayhem at Studfold Adventure and Fairy Trail.

“This year some pesky pixies have locked a number of magical gateways,” said a Studfold spokesman.

“Visitors can find the lock codes to travel through wonderful dales countryside, discover clues to find treasure, make wishes, explore the amazing world of nature and have lots of interactive fun.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studfold Adventure Trail is a unique countryside experience enhanced with intriguing fairy houses each with their own story to tell.

It is suitable for boys and girls from preschool to primary and there are go karts, den building, sand pit, ride on tractors and a picnic and play area.

“We encourage children to dress up in their fairy, pixie, or adventure story costumes for this curious and enchanting event that is fun for the whole family,” added the spokesman.

Studfold Adventure Trail has seen new fairy houses added to the site and a few new challenges.

Visitors can now find a Tree of Life and Animal Fairy House, which has been built in the shape of a hedgehog, and Sunny Day Fairy House which uses buttercups as its theme.

The spokesman added: “Our biggest new addition is the Studfold Fairy Tree of Life, which encapsulates a very special message – Like this fairy tree spread your branches and roots, think about what you do and let your life grow.

“It even includes a special place to leave your worries.”

Studfold, at Lofthouse near Pateley Bridge, has been run by the Walker family for 16 generations and is now run by retired teachers, brother and sister Anne Challis and Ian Walker.

“Their teaching profession gives them a rich experience in knowing how to impart the wonders of the natural world to children, creating a fun and mysterious, yet learning experience that creates memories of the Yorkshire Dales and all its glory, for generations to cherish,” added the spokesman.

Studfold also offers camping, glamping and a touring park, with a static caravan park of about 60 caravans.