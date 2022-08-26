Stars of famous acting family to attend Harrogate play's world premiere at Royal Hall

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family have been perfecting their profession for more than 100 years beginning with the theatrical agent, Robert Fox (1913-1971), and his sons James, Robert and Edward.

Edward Fox’s children include Emilia and Freddie Fox, notwithstanding their cousins and spouses, who are descendants and relations to the indomitable Samson Fox, the 19th century engineer and Harrogate mayor who co-founded the Royal College of Music and was also instrumental in building Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The astounding Victorian inventor with a passion for philanthropy has largely been lost to history, due partly to a damaging legal battle with author Jerome K. Jerome.

Freddie Fox is one of the members of the Fox acting dynasty set to join audiences to watch the premiere of the play, The Man Who Captured Sunlight, at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The court case takes centre stage in the new play which premieres at the Royal Hall on Friday, September 23.

Freddie Fox’ the great, great grandson of Samson; his mother the actress Joanna David, and other members of the Fox family will be attending the matinee performance and taking part in a Q&A afterwards with the actors and director.

Joanna David made her name with the BBC in 1979 as the heroine of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. Since, she’s been a staple on our screens, from Agatha Christie to Inspector Morse to Downton Abbey, Midsomer Murders and Death in Paradise.

Her son Freddie, 33, the youngest of the Fox acting dynasty, recently played Hamlet on stage to critical acclaim.

Freddie’s breakthrough role was playing Jeremy Bamber in the chilling White House Farm.

Despite currently filming for Apple and Hulu, he’s determined to make it up to Harrogate for the play.

Freddie said: “Regardless of my connection with the Royal Hall, which I just think is the most amazing building anyway, I just think the notion of celebrating great new work, particularly as the story of Samson is so intrinsically tied to Harrogate, is utterly vital.”

Lucy Preston, Viscountess Gormanstan, will be attending the evening performance.

Lucy is the elder daughter of the actor Edward Fox and is the half-sister of Emilia and Freddie Fox.

Samson grew up in poverty and worked in the mills as a child, but became one of the most famous and wealthiest men of his day. When he died, the King sent a telegram.

However, his son Willie Fox destroyed Samson’s letters, medals and awards.

In the 1970’s, heritage of Samson in Harrogate was also ripped out, including the King’s telegram to the town of Harrogate on Samson’s death, which the late historian Malcolm Neesam found disintegrating in a skip.

The play is penned by playwright and Doctor Who writer, Gavin Collinson and packed with drama, humour and pathos.

The ethical agency, Cause UK, collaborated with local historians and the Fox family on the original stage play, to restore the former mayor of Harrogate’s reputation as a “modern day Elon Musk”. Fox revolutionised train travel, engineering and street lighting.

Freddie Fox said: “A celebration of Samson’s genius is long overdue. If you trace the history of his inventions and the legacy of what they created now, he is probably one of the most important names in industry for this country.”

The Man Who Captured Sunlight, Friday September 23, Royal Hall, with a matinee and evening performance.