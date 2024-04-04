Starbeck neighbourhood news: Tewit Youth Band to bring Methodist church's winter concert programme to a close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday April 9 at 12noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning and card sale at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday April 6, 9.30am-11.30am.

LIBRARY TALKS: A reminder of the upcoming talks at Starbeck Community Library, the speakers and titles are as follows: April 25 James McKay - Long Lands Common, May 30 Chris Brown - Claro Enterprises, June 27 Christine Stewart and Rebecca Lund - Starbeck in Bloom, July 25 Peter Montgomery - Mercy Ships, August 29 Ian Munday - Harrogate University of the Third Age, September 26 Nick Anderson - Zero Carbon Harrogate, October 30 John Shackleton - Ambulance Aid, November 28 Flora Simpson - Henshaw's College. Talks are on Thursdays apart from the October date which is a Wednesday. Please arrive 6.30pm onwards for a 7pm start. Entry is £3 including refreshments.

STARBECK INFORMATION DAY: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are holding a public information date at St Andrew's Church Hall on Saturday April 27, 11am-1.30pm. Do go along and find out more about local businesses, job opportunities, local groups, and charities. Enjoy a cuppa and a piece of cake! For further details email: [email protected]

TEWIT YOUTH BAND: The last concert of the winter programme at Starbeck Methodist Church is by Tewit Youth Band on Saturday April 27, 7.30pm. The band has just received a silver award at the National Youth Brass Band championships and the church is privileged to host this annual fabulous event. Entry is £9, pay at the door. Concessions <12 free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval.

FAURE: Thank you Knaresborough Choral Society and your conductor Daniel Rodriguez, I really enjoyed relaxing in the audience during your heartfelt performance of Faure Requiem and Vivaldi Gloria at Starbeck Methodist Church. Soloists Carmel Wake and Heather Jane Taylor both had a lovely rich vocal tone and I was amazed to hear that Carmel sang three different vocal parts! The accompanist was Greg Smith and it was great to hear how well the organ, that is used mostly for church services, is also suited to a major choral work.