Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KAMINARI UK TAIKO DRUMMERS: Yorkshire’s original taiko drumming group, Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers, will be performing at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. Formed in 2009, Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers have wowed audiences at events throughout Yorkshire and the rest of the UK. The concerts team at Starbeck Methodist Church are delighted to be hosting their first full show in Harrogate. With eight players, big drums, big sticks and dynamic movement, it will be a great spectacle. The group will be joined by their special guests: Michael Graham who plays koto (the thirteen stringed Japanese harp) and LJ English who is the only British-born singer of Japanese enka songs. LJ recently made an appearance on TV Tokyo’s Karaoke battle. This exciting event is part of the winter programme of concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church. Entry is £9, pay at the door. Concessions: under 12 years free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information email [email protected]

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday, March 12 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COFFEE MORNING:There is a regular coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, 9.30-11.30am.

Most Popular

LJ English, enka singer and special guest of the Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS: Professor Alastair Fitter will present a talk entitled “Hidden Nature – Hidden Value” at St Andrews’ Church Hall on Tuesday, March 12, 7.30pm. Alastair is a plant ecologist with wide ranging research interests including soil, ecology and how plants behave in a changing world. For further information, call Pat Roberts 01423 540610.

SNOWDROPS: Starbeck in Bloom are looking for more snowdrops to fill some gaps on Belmont field. If you can spare any plants once they have finished flowering, please leave them in the library garden for Saturday, March 9 when they will be planted.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: Local historian and personality, Stephen Abbott, will be the first speaker at this year’s Talk of the Month presentations. Following his talk last year, Stephen will be ‘Continuing the Story of Starbeck’ on Thursday, March 21, 6.30pm for 7pm start. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments. Tuesdays are busy days at the library. There is the bigger better story time on Tuesday, March 12, 10.15am-12pm with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts. Bring a snack and enjoy the fun. There is no charge for this event. The craft group meets at 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for information and details of current themes and projects. The after-school Lego Club meets later on Tuesday afternoon at 3.30pm. Please book a place in advance. This is a free event. The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing. Please check Starbeck Community Library’s Facebook page for up to date news. Pre-loved jigsaws, DVDs and books are always on sale in the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EASTER FUN DAY: There will be fun for everyone at Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeals’ Easter fun day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday, March 30, 1pm – 4pm. The event is free entry and there will be stalls, races, completions, hook a duck and a DJ. For further information call 07969823753.

STARBECK INFORMATION DAY: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are holding a public information date at St Andrew's Church Hall on Saturday, April 27, 10.30am-1.30pm. Do go along and find out more about local businesses, job opportunities, local groups, and charities. Enjoy a cuppa and a piece of cake! For further details email: [email protected]

BOWLING: Starbeck Bowling Club are organising starter evenings commencing Wednesday, April 3, 6.15pm. The club is near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes.