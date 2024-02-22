Starbeck neighbourhood news: Lunch club date, an evening of Japanese music, and a packed programme of library events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday, February 27, 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

KAMINARI UK TAIKO DRUMMERS: There is an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm. This is the first visit to Harrogate for this group and they will have special guests: Michael Graham who plays the koto (Japanese harp) and LJ English, a performer of Japanese enka songs. Entry is £9, pay at the door, under 12s are free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information programme please see https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: There will be a new bigger better story time on Tuesday, February 27, 10.15am-12pm. This term time weekly activity will have stories, nursery rhymes and crafts. Bring a snack and enjoy the fun. There is no charge for this event. There is a craft session on Tuesday 1.30pm, please ring 01423 868643 for information and details of the current projects. The Lego Club is on Tuesday 3.30pm. Please book a place in advance. The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing. Please check the Starbeck Community Library Facebook page for up to date news. Pre-loved jigsaws, DVDs and books are always on sale in the library.

Most Popular

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club organisers Pauline and Len

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday, February 24, 9.30-11.30am.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL: Bookings are now being taken for an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday, March 30, 1pm – 4pm. It’s £8 for one table, £12 for two. Also, a public information day is being arranged for Saturday, April 27. Local businesses, groups, and charities are invited to go along to chat and share information and job opportunities with local people. Places are filling up fast. For further information on the above events email: [email protected]

CONCERT REPORT: An audience of 80+ people recently enjoyed an afternoon concert by Knaresborough Silver Band at Starbeck Methodist Church. Many thanks are due to MD Nick Garrett and the rest of the band who kindly performed a brilliant programme at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOWLING: Starbeck Bowling Club are organising starter evenings commencing Wednesday, April 3, 6.15pm. The club is near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes.