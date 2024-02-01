Starbeck neighbourhood news: Knaresborough Silver Band concert, chocolate church and Easter Fun Day plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SUNDAY AFTERNOON BRASS: Knaresborough Silver Band are in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday, February 11, at 2.30pm. Do go along for an afternoon of brass band music and great entertainment in the comfortable and friendly environment of the church. Entry is £9, pay at the door, under 12s are free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval (please note that this concert replaces the February event that was shown on the original concert programme). For further information and details about the remaining concerts on the Starbeck Methodist Church winter concert programme, please see https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch or email [email protected].

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday, February 13 at 12pm. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS: There will be a talk entitled ‘Ostriches and Wild Flowers’ by Ben Preston at St Andrew’s Church Hall on Tuesday, February 13, 7.30pm. The entrance fee for non-members is £5.

Knaresborough Silver Band will be performing at Starbeck Methodist Church

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL: Bookings are now being taken for an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday, March 30, 1pm – 4pm. It’s £8 for one table, £12 for two. Also, a public information day is being arranged for Saturday, April 27. Local businesses, groups and charities are invited to go along to chat and share information and job opportunities with local people. Places are filling up fast. For further information on the above events, email: [email protected].

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: To celebrate under fives week there will be a teddy bears’ picnic at Starbeck Community Library on Monday, February 5, 2.15pm. The event is free but places need to be booked in advance with Kate on www.bookwhen.com/tinybeatsharrogate-knaresborough. There will be a special story-time on Tuesday, February 6, 10.15am -12pm. It will include a treasure hunt, activities, crafts, singing and you can take a snack to join in at a teddy bears’ picnic. This is a free, drop-in session for pre-school children with parents or carers and teddies. More details and information are available on Starbeck Community Library’s Facebook page. Normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am- 12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (Thursday all day closing).

CHOCOLATE CHURCH: It’s church, but not as you know it! Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB: The club are holding whist sessions at Starbeck Conservative Club fortnightly on Wednesdays, 6.45pm for a 7pm start. The next sessions will be on February 7 and February 21. All are welcome to play whist whether or not you are a member of either the bowling or Conservative clubs. The bowling leagues will start the week commencing April 1 and will once again have a fourth team in the Harrogate Evening League. As well as all the usual teams there will also be a third vets team who will play all their home games on a Friday morning and the majority of away fixtures will also be on a Friday morning. There will be a pre-season social at Starbeck Conservative Club on March 9, 7pm for 7.30pm. Food will be available and there will be bingo, a quiz and a raffle. The event is open to all existing and potential members. The club will once again be running its Wednesday Evening Academy for both new and social members. Anyone interested in becoming a member or wanting to have a trial should contact Steve Day on 07572 735866.