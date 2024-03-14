Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH CONCERT PROGRAMME: The next event on the programme will be Tewit Youth Band on Saturday April 27; this seems like a long wait however fortunately, before then, there will be a fabulous concert arranged by Knaresborough Choral Society, see details below.

FAURE REQUIEM: Knaresborough Choral Society will perform Faure Requiem and Vivaldi Gloria at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 23, 7.30pm. The conductor is Daniel Rodriguez; Daniel took up his role as musical director of the Knaresborough Choral Society in September 2023 and is eagerly looking forward to presenting his own version of these two really well known pieces of music; he intends to give part of his own very musical personality and passion to this performance. The soloists are Heather Jane Taylor and Carmel Wake. Tickets are available from Knaresborough bookshop, from choral society members or online at https://knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/ priced £12, under 18s free.

COFFEE MORNING:The regular Saturday coffee morning is at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 16, 9.30-11.30am.

Daniel Rodriguez will conduct a performance of Faure Requiem at Starbeck Methodist Church

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: Local historian and personality, Stephen Abbott, will be the first speaker at this year’s Talk of the Month presentations. Following his talk last year, Stephen will be ‘Continuing the Story of Starbeck’ on Thursday March 21, 6.30pm for 7pm start. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments. Tuesdays are busy days at the library. There is the bigger better story time on Tuesday, March 19, 10.15am-12pm with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts. Bring a snack and enjoy the fun. There is no charge for this event. The craft group meets at 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for information and details of current themes and projects. The after-school Lego Club meets later on Tuesday afternoon at 3.30pm. Please book a place in advance. This is a free event. Please check the Starbeck Community Library Facebook page for up to date news. Pre-loved jigsaws, DVDs and books are always on sale in the library. The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing. Easter closing: The library will close on Wednesday March 27, 5pm and re-open on Tuesday April 2, 10am.

EASTER FUN DAY: There will be fun for everyone at Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal’s Easter fun day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday March 30, 1pm – 4pm. The event is free entry and there will be stalls, races, competitions, hook a duck and a DJ. For further information call 07969823753.

STARBECK INFORMATION DAY: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are holding a public information date at St Andrew's Church Hall on Saturday April 27, 10.30am-1.30pm. Do go along and find out more about local businesses, job opportunities, local groups and charities. Enjoy a cuppa and a piece of cake! For further details email [email protected]

THE BIG HELP OUT: The Big Help Out will take place on Saturday June 15. All are very welcome to join in with a day of community action as we clean, weed, litterpick and make our wonderful community sparkle. Look out for further information nearer the time in this column, on social media and on the community noticeboard.

BOWLING: Starbeck Bowling Club are organising starter evenings commencing Wednesday April 3, 6.15pm. The club is near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes.

HOLY WEEK AND EASTER CHURCH SERVICES

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH:During Holy Week there will be gatherings for reflection at Starbeck Methodist Church. The meetings will be on Monday March 25, Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27; all at 7pm. Maundy Thursday Communion will take place on Thursday March 28, 7pm. There will be a service of quiet reflection, on Good Friday March 29, 10.30am. Easter Sunday service is on Sunday March 31, 10.30am.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: St Andrew’s Church would like to invite you to join them for the following services: Palm Sunday services are on Sunday March 24, 9am and 10.45am, Maundy Thursday Communion service is on Thursday March 28, 7.30pm, Good Friday Service of Reflection is on Friday March 29, 2pm, Easter Day Services are on Sunday March 31, 9am and 10.45am. All are very welcome.

ST AELRED’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: Palm Sunday masses will celebrated on Saturday March 23 at 6.30pm and on Sunday March 24, 10am. Mass of the Lord’s Supper is on Thursday March 28, 7pm. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord is on Good Friday March 29, 3pm and Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday March 31, 10am.

STARBECK MISSION: Good Friday service is on March 29, 10.30am and Resurrection Sunday service is on March 31, 10.30am.

LIFE DESTINY CHURCH: LDC meets every Sunday at 93b High Street, Starbeck, HG2 7LH. Easter Sunday morning family service in Life Destiny Church will be at 10am.