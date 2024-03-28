Starbeck neighbourhood news: Holy Week church services, Easter Fun Day and start of the crown green bowling season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

EASTER FUN DAY: There will be fun for everyone at Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal’s Easter fun day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday, March 30, 1pm – 4pm. The event is free entry and there will be stalls, races, competitions, hook a duck and a DJ. For further information call 07969 823753.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB STARTERS ACADEMY: If you are interested to try crown green bowling, Starbeck Bowling Club are organising starter sessions on Wednesday evenings, commencing Wednesday, April 3 at 6.15pm. The club is near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. All social and new members are welcome to attend. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes. The club is keen to support and develop new members. The yearly subscription for a social non-league playing member is just £30. For further information about the academy call Ken 07510 059327.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOWLING LEAGUES, COMPETITIONS AND OPEN DAY: Starbeck Bowling Club has competitions each month from April through to September. Also they have teams in the Harrogate evening league, the vets league, the Tadcaster evening league and the Airedale and Wharfedale league. More new players are needed for the Airedale and Wharfedale league, which takes place on Saturday afternoons. There will be an open day on Saturday, May 18. For further information visit www.starbeckbowlingclub.co.uk or contact Steve Day [email protected], call 07572 735866.

Most Popular

Belmont Field in Starbeck

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: The library will close for Easter on Wednesday, March 27 at 5pm and re-open on Tuesday, April 2 at 10am.

EASTER CHURCH SERVICES

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH: Maundy Thursday Communion will take place on Thursday, March 28, 7pm. There will be a service of quiet reflection, on Good Friday, March 29, 10.30am. Easter Sunday Service is on Sunday, March 31, 10.30am.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Maundy Thursday Communion Service is on Thursday, March 28, 7.30pm, Good Friday Service of Reflection is on Friday, March 29, 2pm, Easter Day Services are on Sunday, March 31, 9am and 10.45am. All are very welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST AELRED’S CATHOLIC CHURCH: Mass of the Lords Supper is on Thursday, March 28, 7pm. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord is on Good Friday, March 29, 3pm and Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday, March 31, 10am.

STARBECK MISSION: Good Friday Service is on March 29, 10.30am and Resurrection Sunday service is on March 31, 10.30am.

LIFE DESTINY CHURCH:LDC meets every Sunday at 93b High St, Starbeck, HG2 7LH. Easter Sunday Morning Family Service in Life Destiny Church will be at 10am.