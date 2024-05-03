Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LUNCH CLUB: Here are the upcoming dates for the lunch club that takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church, on Tuesdays at 12 noon: May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning to raise funds for Christian Aid at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday May 11 9.30am-11.30am.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: As part of local history and community month you can meet Alex Harrison outside Starbeck Community Library on Saturday, May 11 9.45am for a 1.5 mile guided walk around Starbeck to see some old gateways and boundaries. Refreshments are available after the walk and there is an opportunity to browse the display of photographs and local history books. The event is free but you'll need to sign up in advance either in the library, on Facebook or on Instagram. The library talk of the month is by Chris Brown from Claro Enterprises. It’s on May 30, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The charity provides opportunities to adults with mental health conditions to gain skills leading to gainful employment. All are welcome, advance booking is not necessary. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments. The bigger better story time is on Tuesday, May 14 10.15am-noon. There will be stories, nursery rhymes and crafts, bring a snack and enjoy the morning. This term time event is free of charge and is a drop in session for under fives and their parents or carers. The craft group meets on Tuesday 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for information and details of current themes and projects. The Lego club meets Tuesday 3.30 p.m. Pease book in advance as places are limited. For all up to date information and news follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing. Spring Bank Holiday Closing: The Library will close on Saturday May 25 12.30pm and re-open on Tuesday, May 28 10am.

Lego Club is one of many activities on offer at Starbeck Library

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS: The final talk on the Nidderdale Hardy Planters programme is at Saint Andrews church hall on Tuesday May 14 7.30pm. Razvan Chisus’ talk is entitled ‘50 Shades of Green - Versatile Foliage’. He will discuss the diversity of leaves in relation to size, colour, texture and give examples of how foliage plants can be used in the garden.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB: Starbeck Bowling Club are organising crown green bowling starter sessions on Wednesdays 6.15pm. You can find the green near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes. The club is keen to support and develop new members. The yearly subscription for a social non-league playing member is just £30. For further information about the academy tel Ken 07510059327. There will be an open day on Saturday May 18. For further information visit www.starbeckbowlingclub.co.uk or contact Steve Day [email protected] tel 07572735866

THE BIG HELP OUT: The Big Help Out will take place on Saturday June 15. All are very welcome to join in with a day of community action as we clean, weed, litterpick and make our wonderful community sparkle. Look out for further information nearer the time in this column, on social media and on the community noticeboard.

COMMUNITY DAY: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are organising a community day at Belmont Park June 22 12 -4pm. Stall pitches are just £8! For further information please call 07969823753 and leave your contact details or email [email protected]

CONCERT REPORT: Around 150 people attended the annual concert by Tewit Youth Band at Starbeck Methodist Church. The comments below were written by a member of the audience. ‘An enthusiastic audience greeted the Tewit Youth Band. Musical director, Martin Hall, was on top form with humour and praise for the excellent group of musicians. Their programme was varied and demonstrated the top quality of young talent in this band, both in individual performances and groups, playing difficult, expressive music. The whole evening was a joy and so professional. More again please. Watch out for the next season of concerts not to be missed. Bob Allen.’