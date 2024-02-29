Starbeck neighbourhood news: An evening of Japanese music, snowdrop walk and a chance to learn how to bowl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LIBRARY TALKS: The library is pleased to announce this year's programme of evening talks. Speakers and titles are as follows: March 21 Stephen Abbott - The continuing story of Starbeck, April 25 James McKay - Long Lands Common, May 30 Chris Brown - Claro Enterprises, June 27 Christine Stewart and Rebecca Lund - Starbeck in Bloom, July 25 Peter Montgomery - Mercy Ships, August 29 Ian Munday - Harrogate University of the Third Age, September 26 Nick Anderson - Zero Carbon Harrogate, October 30 John Shackleton - Ambulance Aid, November 28 Flora Simpson - Henshaw's College. Talks are on Thursdays apart from the October date which is a Wednesday. Please arrive 6.30pm onwards for a 7pm start. Entry is £3 including refreshments. More details will be supplied closer to the events.

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS: Professor Alastair Fitter will present a talk entitled ‘Hidden Nature – Hidden Value’ at St Andrews’ Church Hall on Tuesday March 12 7.30pm. Alastair is a plant ecologist with wide ranging research interests including soil, ecology and how plants behave in a changing world. For further information call Pat Roberts 01423 540610

SNOWDROPS: The snowdrop walk on Belmont field has been looking lovely. It was planted by Starbeck in Bloom and various community groups in autumn 2019. The bulbs were purchased thanks to a grant from Bettys and Taylors and donations from the Starbeck community. Starbeck in Bloom are looking for more snowdrops to fill some gaps. If you can spare any plants once they have finished flowering, please leave them in the library garden for Saturday March 9 when they will be planted.

Michael Graham, special guest of the Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers

KAMINARI TAIKO DRUMMERS: There is an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 9 7.30pm. This is the first visit to Harrogate for this group and they will have special guests: Michael Graham who plays the koto (Japanese harp) and LJ English, a performer of Japanese enka songs. Entry is £9, pay at the door, under 12s are free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information programme please see https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch or email [email protected]

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: Local historian and personality, Stephen Abbott, will be the first speaker at this year’s Talk of the Month presentations. Following his talk last year, Stephen will be ‘Continuing the Story of Starbeck’ on Thursday March 21 6.30pm for 7pm start. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments. The bigger better story time is on Tuesday March 5 10.15am-12pm. There will be stories, nursery rhymes and crafts. Bring a snack and enjoy the fun. There is no charge for this event. The after-school Lego Club meets later on Tuesday afternoon at 3.30pm. Please book a place in advance. This is a free event. The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing. Please check the Starbeck Community Librarys’ Facebook page for up to date news. Pre-loved jigsaws, DVDs and books are always on sale in the library.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 9.30-11.30 will support the charity Blood Cancer UK.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL: Bookings are now being taken for an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday March 30 1pm – 4pm. It’s £8 for one table, £12 for two. Also, a public information day is being arranged for Saturday April 27. Local businesses, groups, and charities are invited to go along to chat and share information and job opportunities with local people. Places are filling up fast. For further information on the above events email: [email protected]

BOWLING: Starbeck Bowling Club are organising starter evenings commencing Wednesday April 3 6.15pm. The club is near Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane next to the swimming baths. Club members will be available to show you how to bowl and you can use the club bowls. All you need is some flat soled shoes.