Starbeck neighbourhood news: An evening of Japanese music, bowling club whist sessions and In Bloom group appeal

BRASS BAND: Knaresborough Silver Band are in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday, February 11 at 2.30pm. It will be a lovely afternoon of brass band music and great entertainment in the comfortable and friendly environment of the church. Entry is £9, pay at the door, under 12s are free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval.

KAMINARI UK TAIKO DRUMMERS: There is an evening of Japanese music at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. This is the first visit to Harrogate for this group and they will have special guests: Michael Graham who plays the koto (Japanese harp) and LJ English, a performer of Japanese enka songs. Entry is £9, pay at the door, under 12s are free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval.

For further information programme please see https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch or email [email protected]

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday, February 13 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS: There will be a talk entitled ‘Ostriches and Wild Flowers’ by Ben Preston at Saint Andrews Church Hall on Tuesday, February 13 at 7.30pm. The entrance fee for non-members is £5.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL: Bookings are now being taken for an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park, Starbeck on Saturday, March 30, 1pm – 4pm. It’s £8 for one table, £12 for two. Also, a public information day is being arranged for Saturday, April 27. Local businesses, groups and charities are invited to go along to chat and share information and job opportunities with local people. Places are filling up fast. For further information on the above events email: [email protected]

CHOCOLATE CHURCH: Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB: The club are holding whist sessions at Starbeck Conservative Club fortnightly on Wednesdays 6.45pm for a 7pm start. The next session will be on February 21. There will be a pre-season social at Starbeck Conservative Club on March 9, 7pm for 7.30pm. Food will be available and there will be bingo, a quiz and a raffle. The event is open to all existing and potential members. The club will once again be running its Wednesday Evening Academy for both new and social members. Anyone interested in becoming a member or wanting to have a trial should contact Steve Day on 07572 735866.