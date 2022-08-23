Star of remarkable new Harrogate play secures Disney role in TV series of The Full Monty

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Standerline, who will play the central role on stage in The Man Who Captured Sunlight in Harrogate next month, is also to appear on TV alongside Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and the original movie cast in the series commissioned by Disney Plus and FX.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, Director of Cause UK, the ethical Harrogate agency producing the new play, said: “We are lucky to have secured Joe and a cast of remarkable professional actors for what’s set to be a very special show about legendary 19th century Harrogate inventor Samson Fox.”

Written by Doctor Who writer Gavin Collinson, The Man Who Captured Sunlight premieres at the Royal Hall on Friday, September 23.

Joe Standerline, who will play the central role in The Man Who Captured Sunlight at the Royal Hall in Harrogate.

