Star guest for Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's summer concert

With numerous CDs for Dutton, ASV, Naxos and Guild, many of which have received Gramophone Magazine’s coveted ‘Critics Choice’, as well as guest principal with the LPO.

Philharmonia, RPO, Royal Opera House and Northern Sinfonia, CLS, Locrian Ensemble and Britten Sinfonia, Anna is much in demand as a soloist.

Playing at the Royal Hall in Harrogate - International star flautist Anna Noakes.

Anna’s contribution to the HSO event at the Royal Hall on Saturday, June 18, will span the Atlantic, as she plays Frenchman Benjamin Godard’s Suite de Trois Morceaux, followed by Tango Stole My Heart from the pen of Argentina’s Astor Piazzolla.

A Professor of Flute at the Royal Academy of Music, Noakes has performed with the HSO before, both as a soloist and as part of South American folk ensemble INCA, and has always charmed audiences with both her playing and her personality.

The concert programme will also include Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, McCunn’s In the Land of the Mountain and the Flood, Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia, two well known Slavonic Dances from Dvorak and Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5,

Tickets are available from the Harrogate Theatre’s Box Office and website or on the door. Under-14s will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult and students half price.