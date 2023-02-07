Stand-up star coming to Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre on why comedy is like 'skiing off-piste'

The BBC Live at the Apollo star, whose national tour comes to Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough soon, boasts a CV covering all the comedy bases, from radio to stage, script writing to TV appearances.

In recognition of his career’s journey since that momentous day in 2009 he quietly swapped his secure job as a product designer for the less predictable one of comedian, Bennett has given his latest run of live dates the moniker Great Scott: The Greatest Hits Tour.

"I never anticipated making a career of comedy,” said Yorkshireman Scott, who lived in Pontefract until moving to Nottingham in recent years.

Yorkshire comedian Scott Bennett who is coming to Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre shortly.

"I didn’t go to drama school or anything.

"I’d been thinking about having a go at stand-up for ages.

"Eventually I put my name down for an open mic night.

"It was the first time in my life I’d gambled.

Stand-up comedian Scott Bennett with his wife Jemma recording their podcast Brew with the Bennetts.

"It all escalated from there.

"It’s still surprises me that I pay the mortgage through comedy.”

Compared in the past to the likes of John Bishop, Jason Manford and Roby Brydon, star acts he has toured with, Bennett considers himself a “mainstream comedian”, which is handy as so does everyone else.

"My love of stand-up came from watching Peter Kay and Sean Lock on TV.

In demand Yorkshire comedian Scott Bennett pictured with Jason Manford who he has written for.

"I like comedy that reflects your own life and is down to earth, though I’m also a fan of Seinfeld, Blackadder and Harry Hill.

"My comedy is a blend.”

The audience at Knaresborough’s intimate Frazer Theatre where Scott Bennett will perform on Friday, February 24, will see a comedian who has gradually come of age and is ready for the next step.

People will have heard him as a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican and, perhaps, caught him his debut for Live at the Apollo on BBC1 in 2021.

But the more Bennett learns, the more he dispenses with any idea of having a plan.

"Stand-up is an exchange of energy rather than a performance,” he said.

"It’s about creating a connection with the audience.

"You never know what one thing will lead to when you’re on stage.

"The more natural you are, the funnier it gets.

"Doing stand-up is like skiing off-piste.”

Despite a list of credits long enough to fill a book, Bennett was recently described by the Evening Standard as “Live Comedy’s best kept secret”.

But Bennett has also won new fans through his podcast with his wife Jemma.

Called Brew with the Bennetts, the idea is that the couple have a brew and chat every Sunday morning about whatever takes their fancy as a married couple with two children who don’t usually get time to chat.

In massive demand as a comedy writer, as well as a performer, this year will see Bennett record his own special for BBC Radio 4 about, ironically, his previous job as a product designer.

Coming full circle seems to suit this likable and talented comic.

"I never had a plan. I just started and never looked back.”

