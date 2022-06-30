St Wildrid’s procession to return to city

Ripon’s traditional St Wilfrid’s procession will be back later this month.

Held in honour of the city’s patron saint, St Wilfrid, the procession is one of the largest events in the city each year, usually attracting thousands of people to the streets and Market Square.

Ben Colson, A St Wilfrid’s Procession Committee Member, said: “It is fantastic to see the procession is reawakening from its Covid-19 enforced slumber and we are sure it is going to be a day to remember.”

The 2022 procession’s return on Saturday July 30, means that the event will play a significant role in celebrations to mark the 1350th anniversary of the consecration of Ripon’s ancient cathedral in 672 AD.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripon’s traditional St Wilfrid’s procession will be back later this month.

Dating back to 1108, when King Henry I granted a charter to the City of Ripon to hold an annual fair celebrating the birth of St Wilfrid, the procession is about to celebrate its 914th year in a city that takes great pride of its heritage and traditions.

The traditional procession will take place at 1.45pm, weaving its way through the city, with some rolling road closures to minimise disruption.

A spokesman for the procession said: “As the city’s patron saint, St Wilfrid has been celebrated annually since 1108.

“However, over the last 50 years in particular, the event has gone from strength to strength, and will be bigger and better than ever, with floats, dancers, music and more bringing a carnival atmosphere to the city streets.”

Ripon’s traditional St Wilfrid’s procession will be back later this month.

Born in Northumbria in 634 AD, St Wilfrid’s name can be found on street signs, a primary school, a cafe and a Catholic church in the city as well as in other towns across the country.