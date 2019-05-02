St Aidan's CE High School in Harrogate is celebrating its golden jubilee - here's how you can join in with the celebrations

A Harrogate school is going all-out to celebrate its golden jubilee in style, with two days crammed full of entertainment and special commemorative events.

To mark its massive 50-year milestone, St Aidan's CE High School has organised a school reunion, a jubilee celebration and a special service at Ripon Cathedral all one weekend. Here's a full run-down of what's happening when....

Saturday, May 4:

Jubilee reunion at St Aidan's CE High School, 2pm to 4pm - a reminder of what life in school has been like over the last 50 years. Email alumni@staidans.co.uk to register your interest.

Jubilee celebration at Harrogate Convention Centre auditorium at 7pm - displays and special performances to help celebrate the school's 50 years. Tickets are available from the Harrogate Theatre website or box office.

Sunday, May 5:

Service at Ripon Cathedral, 3.30pm - A service of thanksgiving for the blessings that the school has enjoyed over the last 50 years, and a re-dedication for the next 50 years.