Springtime Live set to return to Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground

Youngsters can see Peppa Pig who will be making an appearance at Springtime Live as well as Shaun the Sheep who will be making his debut.

From farm animals to fairground rides, all activities are free once inside the event which celebrates farming, food and the countryside.

There will be a selection of animals on display from Ian's Mobile Farm, including rabbits, goats and sheep.

Tickets are on sale now for the hugely popular Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground in April

Charles Mills, Springtime Live Show Director, said: “This will be our seventh Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year.

"We will be covid secure to ensure the safety of our visitors, while having plenty of enjoyable activities to take part in for a fun packed day out.

“Make sure you book your tickets now to ensure entry and once inside, everything is free! We look forward to seeing you."

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust will be hosting their Young Shepherd final of the year for the first time as well.

Ripon Farm Services have donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around in on an indoor circuit and there will also be an outdoor bike track and a climbing wall.

Supervised alpaca, Ferretworld's Roadshow, reptiles and bug encounters and forest crafts will also be available in the showground.

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live, entry is by advance ticket only and there are a limited number on sale.

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Saturday April 2, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £11 for adults and £7 for children or a family ticket (two adults and three children) for £31 and under three's are f