Springtime Live in Harrogate promises farming fun for all the family as last few tickets remain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Saturday (March 23) at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, entry to this years event will be by advance ticket only.

From pigs and goats, to ferrets and giant tortoises, the family-friendly event allows children to get up close to all the farm animals on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the demonstrations and hands-on workshops are FREE and there are plenty of other activities on offer too, including ride on tractors, Moo Music, arts and crafts and much more.

The last few tickets are remaining for the hugely popular Springtime Live which comes to Harrogate on Saturday

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Springtime Live is always a huge hit with families.

"There’s plenty of workshops, farm animals and fun activities to do for youngsters.

"The last few tickets are available so be sure to get yours before they go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday, March 23, from 9am till 4.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children, or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £36, with under two’s going free.

Tickets can only be booked in advance and will not be available on the gate.