The gardens received planning permission in February to build a permanent 19m wooden shop and café, on the site of the old polytunnel within the walls of the Victorian Walled Garden.

The expansion will offer members a wider range of opportunities, work experience, build stronger social networks and confidence in their skillset whilst contributing to the wellbeing of the community.

Victoria Ashley, chief executive director for Ripon Community Link, said: “We closed the original cafe due to COVID as we had to use the space for classrooms when we were all operating in bubbles.

Plant sales at the Victorian Walled Gardens in Ripon help to fund the daily running of the venue

“It helped us realise that actually, we needed somewhere bigger and it would be better for our members to have more opportunities.”

The Ripon based charity supports adults and young people with learning disabilities and is embracing spring growing and nurturing a range of bedding plants, shrubs, perennials, herbs, fruits, and vegetables which are for sale to local keen gardeners.

Ms Ashley said: “We are delighted to share that we are now building a bigger shop and café on site which will provide a unique range of opportunities for our members to work in retail developing their social skills, numeracy and literacy.”

“It will blend into the environment and have a wooden veranda for outdoor seating overlooking the garden.

The Victorian Walled Gardens just outside Ripon looking forward to spring in bloom and an exciting new expansion

“The retail and café model will enable opportunities for confidence building, self-esteem, and communication skills development, which together promote independence for our members, alongside practical skills such as money recognition, management and social skills.

The expansion will support members with independent living which includes progression into work opportunities beyond Ripon Community Link.

The gardens are very grateful for a number of grants and foundations who have already supported the charity.

Ms Ashley said: “Every penny you spend in buying plants, produce such as apple juice pressed from our orchard, jams and chutneys and gifts and cards - many made by members, helps us to improve local lives for those living with a learning disability.”

“Plants sales are an important fundraising activity for the charity and are vital to help us run our services, so please visit anytime to buy your plants.

“As you enjoy the garden over the coming months you will also enjoy knowing you have helped to support a local charity”

The plants available are grown on site in polytunnels and greenhouses without artificial heating meaning the plants are stronger and will withstand the Yorkshire elements better than forced plants.

Carolyn Sands, Chair of Trustees and Volunteer Coordinator said: “Fundraising is so important to our work and we are delighted to have been chosen as a beneficiary charity by the Ripon Rotary Club who are organising a ‘Last Night of the Proms event’ with proceeds being split between our charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Society on Friday June 30.

Tickets are available from the Walled Garden Shop, we are easy to find on Palace Road Ripon or visit rotary-ribi.org for more information.

