Sponsor a Christmas Tree for Boston Spa

The Revd Steve Jakeman and his wife Sue are urging people to sponsor a Christmas Tree for the Festival at Boston Spa Methodist Church.

And the organisers are calling on people to sponsor a tree for the event from December 10-12, to boost funds.

“We are hoping that business and organisations/charities will once again be up for sponsoring a tree,” said event spokesman Sue Jakeman.

“We provide the top quality, real tree (which we source from Stockeld), you choose a theme and decorate your four-foot tall tree.

“After the event the tree is yours to keep.”

As in past Festivals, there will be various musical events throughout the weekend.

On the Friday, Camerata Sonora octet of singers from choirs in York and Leeds, will perform. Other acts to be confirmed.

On the Sunday morning there will be a Christingle service and in the evening our very popular Carol Service takes place.

Entry to the Festival is free, apart from the Friday concert which is just £5.