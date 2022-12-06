Spirit of Christmas concert will raise funds for charities thanks to Harrogate Theatre Choir

Harrogate Theatre Choir will perform the Spirit of Christmas concert in Starbeck this weekend.

Harrogate Theatre Choir's Spirit of Christmas concert in Starbeck will feature classic carols plus Christmas favourites including Walking in the Air, Winter Wonderland, Carol of the Bells and more.

Set to be held in the lovely setting of St Andrew's Church from 4pm to 6pm, the concert offers a perfect opportunity for everyone, across all ages, to enjoy the simple pleasure of hearing live voices celebrate the festive season.

This highly sociable choir was founded with the aim of creating the four-part harmony 'shimmer', bringing enjoyment to audiences and raising money for local charities.

Entry is free but reservations are advised via www.trybooking.co.uk/BYAH

Led by musical director Catherine Field-Leather, Harrogate Theatre Choir rehearses at the Wesley Centre on Oxford Street, Harrogate.

It is also available for hire.

