Spend an evening in one of Nidderdale's loveliest country gardens with the sound of Vocalis

A summer invitation has been issued to spend a day in one of Nidderdale’s most lovely country gardens with live music by a popular and sociable Harrogate chamber choir.

Inspired by the gorgeous ‘Open Gardens’ in Nidderdale this summer, Vocalis are inviting everyone to join them in the beautiful setting of St James’ Church, in Birstwith on Saturday, July 5 at 7pm for their summer concert.

Called Come Into The Garden, the choir will perform madrigals, folk songs and part songs on the theme of birds, flora and fauna, nighttime and the stars and extend the enjoyment of your garden visits.

Conducted by James Savage-Hanford, the concert will include classic madrigals such as Gibbons’ The Silver Swan and Morley’s April is in my Mistress Face.

As the summer day in the garden continues, Vocalis will sing Stanford’s magical The Bluebir’, Finzi’s I praise the tender flower and Rutter’s As daisies pied.

As day turns to evening, the ensemble will perform Esenvalds’ Stars and Northern Lights plus Gjeilo’s Northern Lights.

If it is showery that day, Vocalis are sure to sing Somewhere over the rainbow.

Tickets are on sale now with concessions for students,

Under 19s and essential companions get free entry.

Or pay on the door via any choir member.

Refreshments during the interval.

This will be a relaxed event for Vocalis, who have enjoyed the opportunity to perform large scale choral works with St Peter's Church Choir, professional soloists and Harrogate Handel Players since 2018.