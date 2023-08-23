The award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens is the setting for a night of dazzling pyrotechnics when the Fireworks Champions event takes place on Saturday, August 26.

Three of the UK’s best fireworks companies will compete in the event, each putting on a stunning 10-minute display - choreographed to music and with accompanying laser displays.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display before organisers stage a grand fireworks finale to round off the evening.

The spectacular Fireworks Champions event will take place at the stunning Newby Hall this weekend. (Picture contributed)

The beautiful Grade1 listed 17th century country house near Ripon is excited by the prospect of its skies being lit up in such an action-packed way in an evening not to be forgotten.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “The Fireworks Championships provides an evening of great entertainment with sensational displays by some of the UK’s best fireworks companies.

"It is a really enjoyable way to spend time with family and friends on a late summer’s evening.”

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and boasts one of the most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Gates open at 4pm when visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.50pm, weather permitting, and the start of the fireworks at 9.05pm.