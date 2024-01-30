Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former British Blues Awards finalist, Dan Burnett was spoon-fed blues, soul, funk, and rock music from an early age by his parents.

His father, Laurie Burnett was a well respected guitarist who was in bands with ex David Bowie’s Spiders from Mars Woody Woodmansey and Trevor Bolder.

Playing a mix of acoustic, soul, blues, jazz, and popular classics, Dan is starring in a live music residency at The Tannin Level bar-restaurant in Harrogate every last Wednesday of the month from 7pm.

Dan said: "Since beginning the gigs early last year, there has been so much positive feedback about the evening that it’s continuing into 2024.

"It’s highly recommended to book in advance and mention if you’d like a table near the music.”