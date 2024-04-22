Silver Band announces first concert of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band will be performing at their first concert of 2024 at the beautiful Victorian St James’ Church in Birstwith on Saturday (April 27).With the theme of "All in an April evening" this will be the band’s first joint venture with the Voces Seraphorum choir from Harrogate.

The programme will celebrate choral and brass band music from all four parts of the British Isles and includes a number of joint items. The famous song "All in the April evening" will be one of these pieces.

It was composed as a song by Scottish composer Hugh S Robertson in 1911 for the Glasgow Orpheus Choir and is based on a poem by Irish poet Katherine Tynan. Renowned English brass band composer Eric Ball then arranged the song for brass band in 1959.

As musical director Charles Hindmarsh explains: “It has become a much loved regular in brass band concert programmes ever since, and is also popular as a joint item for choir and band. The lyrics refer to ‘The sheep with their little lambs’ and make it a very appropriate piece for a joint concert with a choir in April in Nidderdale”.

There are still a few tickets available at £12.00 per person, by contacting Jan Jobling on 01423 771535 or Sue Baugh on 01423 771734 (cash or cheque) or band members. Complimentary light refreshments will be served in the adjoining Community Hall.

The next film night at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall is on Saturday, April 27 at 7.30pm. They will be showing Hamlet starring Ian McKellen. Tickets are £6 from Pateley Bridge Pharmacy or on the door.

The 'Niddart Trail' this year is as interesting as it is varied. The annual exhibitions are never predictable, be it new exhibitors or a regular artist. For artists it is never too early to commence plans for exhibiting.

Niddart opened on April 1 for submissions with a dead line of June 1 so whether an artist or a venue please indicate your interest/s. The event commences online 1 and the actual exhibition commences on August 16 until the bank holiday Monday.

An optional theme this year is 'Emotions'-(well being, happiness and togetherness). It has a wide remit, be it atmospheric landscapes, joyous occasions, sadness, or the elation of winning a prize/race or a local show class. All age groups and abilities are welcome to exhibit their abilities and submit their work for inclusion. See website for more details www.niddart.org.uk. Ann Kent - chair of volunteer organisers.

Back by popular demand - the Fundraising Tower Abseil at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. This is a repeat of the successful 2022 event! The event is on Sunday, June 9 between 1:30pm & 4:30pm.

Reverend Alastair and others will be abseiling down the tower of Holy Trinity church, with the help of the good folk from How Stean Gorge! This is to raise funds for Holy Trinity’s Redecoration Appeal. If you would like to sponsor Revd Alastair fill in the form in church, or contact via [email protected] or 01423 780262. Come along, share in refreshments, and watch! Other Abseilers are welcome. You can just show up on the day and make a donation to have a go!