Sights and Sounds of Ripon
Organisations in Ripon are to feature in a showcase of the city’s best.
Sights and Sounds of Ripon will take place at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday March 12, 11am-2pm.
“Now in its tenth year, Sights and Sounds of Ripon involves organisations from the public and voluntary sector coming together to give people a chance to connect with the city and enjoy everything Ripon has to offer,” said a spokesman.
“Each year the event has had a different focus. This year voluntary and community groups are keen to show residents that they are not alone and that there is lots of help and support right on their doorstep.”
Ripon Cathedral, the city’s museums and the library are all hosting events and entertainment will be provided by local choirs, a ukulele band as well as Ripon City Morris Dancers and Betty Lupton’s Ladle Lakers.