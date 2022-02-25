Show shines a light on Ripon’s past

The feature follows successful lighting displays throughout 2021 and the latest - People of Ripon’s Past - uses historic photographs from the Ripon Re-Viewed collection.

Helen Thornton, Director of Ripon Museum Trust said: “We had some fantastic feedback from the community on our previous lighting displays and we wanted to continue into 2022.

“After talking with Ripon Re-Viewed, we came up with the idea to display some brilliant historic photos of Ripon in days gone by, as a way to bring the community together through our shared past.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hopefully the display will intrigue and inspire anyone passing by the museum on Allhallowgate.”

The display, which will be projected onto the Museum, has seen the design created by locally based audio-visual and lighting specialists Fusion LX.

The images chosen feature people from across the community of Ripon including North Eastern Railway staff, workers from Ostcliffe’s Tannery, land girls and a refugee family among others.

Mandy Whitehead, Project Lead at Ripon Civic Society said: “A big thank you to the Workhouse Museum for the opportunity to share some of the fabulous images from Ripon’s past.

“We hope it will give the local community an insight into life in Ripon.”

Ripon Re-Viewed is a project which aims to preserve and digitise over 7,000 photographic images, revealing over a century of life in the City of Ripon.

Dating from the 1880s to the 1980s, the collection records the people, places, shops, schools, traditions, celebrations, events and the everyday life of the community.

It is a Ripon Civic Society project in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council and has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Many images can be enjoyed by visiting the Ripon Re-Viewed website www.riponreviewed.org.

The light display can be viewed on Allhallowgate from Monday February 21 until Monday 21 March between 6pm and 12am.