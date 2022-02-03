Sherburn Wedding fair showcase

The Old Girls’ School Community Centre will host the event on Sunday February 20, 1-4pm.

A spokesman for the event, which will help fund the community venue, said: “You will meet local suppliers offering services to make your wedding or civil partnership a day to remember.

“The former school hall will be decorated to show how the space might look if you were to hire it for your reception.

“The event is free and no booking is needed.

“The first 25 couples will receive a free goodie bag and cocktail tasters will be available from the bar exhibitor, so arrive early.”

They added: “We are a registered charity and bookings generate income to keep the centre running for the community.”