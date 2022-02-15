Sherburn-in-Elmet workshop to help create activities

Social Vision’s community artist Justin Grasty.

The workshop takes place on Thursday February 24, at Eversley Park Community Centre, organised by social enterprise company Social Vision, who are working with youngsters and parents to learn more about how residents want to spend their time in Sherburn.

Joe Gardham of Social Vision said: “Residents of Sherburn told us in through our consultations that they wanted street food festivals, family friendly places to go walking trails and more things for families to do.”

Lara McClure, a professional storyteller, will be present throughout the day, presenting different stories to children at noon, 1pm and 2pm.

Lara will be accompanied by Social Vision’s community artist Justin Grasty for the event, and he will lead children and adults through a design workshop where they can let imaginations run free to re-imagine their perfect day in Sherburn.

Joe added: “Our storyteller will regale families with three different stories across the afternoon, interspersed with our artist who will design a walking trail with Sherburn residents.”

Funding for the session comes from the European Regional Development Fund, awarded to Selby District Council via the Welcome Back fund.

This is distributed by the Government which has financed work to help communities re-establish themselves and improve footfall following the isolation and other restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

The council has worked with local community groups to fund improvements including new planters, benches, community films and a Welcome to Sherburn-in-Elmet information brochure distributed recently to households.

The event follows on from previous community engagement and will use some of the feedback from that to contribute to the session.

Justin’s action plan for the day will focus on creating a walking trail, with the features residents regard as ‘ideal’.

Justin said: “You told us you wanted walking trails around the village.

“What did you imagine? What did you dream of seeing?

“Here’s your chance to shape the experiences you have in your village.

“Come along anytime to share your thoughts and scribble your ideas. On the day we’ll be piecing together a bigger picture of the village and drawing your vision of what could happen in Sherburn.”

Lara added: “Stories have the power to make connections between people and places, the past and the present, grand ideas and humble reality.

“Families coming along to this event can help choose which way the story goes, we’ll navigate the narrative using props as prompts and weave in some traditional and perhaps familiar tales with a tasty local flavour.”

The event is completely free of charge and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be available. Different stories will run at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. Simply drop in to any or all.

Councillor David Buckle, Selby District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Communities and Economic Development said: “We know people love where they live in the district and we want to do everything we can to make our centres better than ever.

“An important step in that is working out exactly what residents want the most and we are fortunate the Welcome Back fund has allowed events like this to take place.