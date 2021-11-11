Serial killers expert in Wetherby

An Evening Of Serial Killers will be delivered by expert and BBC guest Cheish Merryweather who will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and mass murderers.

Taking place at The Engine Shed, York Road, on Thursday, December 9, this two-hour talk will include the following topics: “How To Raise A Serial Killer” and “How To Spot A Psychopath”.

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public.

“I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.”

She added: “Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

“These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

Cheish founded Crime Viral online in 2015 and the community has grown to more than 350,000 Facebook fans.

It publishes cases of serial killers and unsolved mysteries online in an easy-to-digest format.

Crime Viral aims to entertain true crime fans alongside educating the masses on serial murder and discovering what can be learnt from each individual case.

Cheish has appeared on BBC Victoria Derbyshire show and writes and speaks about true crime and serial killers.

She has toured her live shows around the UK since September 2019.

Tickets for the Wetherby show, from Box Office: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-of-serial-killers-wetherby-tickets-183450955747 Tickets: £18/£9 NHS/STUDENT (plus booking fee).