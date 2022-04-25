Secure your place for the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k race this July

The Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k will take place on Sunday, July 3 where runners will take on a multi-terrain course starting and finishing at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre.

Entries are now open for the event, which hopes to attract 1,000 where all finishers will receive a medal and goody bag, with a prize fund worth over £1500.

Children under 16 are also invited to join a Kids Fun Run before the main event, with a £3 entry fee payable on the day.

All entry fees from the Kids Fun Run will be donated to CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

For the first time, the popular run is supported by Knaresborough-based Harmony Energy, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout Yorkshire, the United Kingdom France and New Zealand.

Adam Prentis, from Harrogate Harriers & Athletic Club, which organises the event, said: “This event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and we are thrilled to announce Harmony Energy as the main sponsor of this year’s run.

“Entries are open and we have just over two months until the event, so we’re urging anybody interested to register their place online.

"It is our hope and intention to revert to pre-pandemic arrangements, with a mass start and prizes given out after the race, plus plenty of refreshments and family entertainment to make it a great day out.”

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: “As a Yorkshire company focused on delivering sustainable developments that promote wellbeing and support the wider environment, we’re proud to be supporting the Run Harrogate 10k and looking forward to getting involved this year.”