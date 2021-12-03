Santa on Lions’ tour of Wetherby

Thanks to Wetherby Lions and their specially made sleigh, he will be visiting various neighbourhoods and will make a special appearance at the Dickensian Market on Sunday December 12 and at Morrisons supermarket in Wetherby on Saturday December 18.

“Santa loves to meet as many people as possible so make a note of the dates below,” said Lions President Tim Ritson.

“Don’t forget you can also follow Santa as he moves around Wetherby using the tracker on the Lions website www.wetherbylions.org

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa can be seen on his Lions sleigh tour at:

Hall Orchards Avenue, Audby Lane, Sandbeck Way, Noble Close, Thursday December 9; North Grove Avenue, Barleyfields Road, Friday December 10; Wentworth Gate and Grasmere Drive area, Monday December 13; Ainsty Road area, Thursday December 14; Chestnut Avenue, Glebe Field Drive area, Wednesday December 15; Northfield Place, Sandringham Road area, Thursday December 16; Oak Ridge, Fledborough Road Nichols Way area, Friday December 17; Micklethwaite Grove, Ings Walk, Monday December 20; Spofforth Park Estate, Tuesday December 21; Linton Village, Wednesday December 22; Templars Chase, Sandbeck Lane, Thursday December 23.

Plans are well under way for the Dickensian Christmas Market and Craft Fayre, which will take place in the Market Place and Town Hall.

The event, starting at 9am, will be officially opened an hour later by ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood and Wetherby Town Mayor Councillor Neil O’Byrne.

Santa will arrive after the short speeches to take up residence in his grotto.

Another major attraction will be Casper and Rollo, the two Alpacas from Elmet Alpacas in Sherburn and entertainment from the community.

“We work hard to make the Dickensian Christmas Market the one event that really brings Wetherby people of all ages together in the most festive setting, “said Tim.