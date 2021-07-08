Royal biographer to visit Goldsborough

The historic stately home, near Knaresborough, comes with over 400 years of history and was once home to Princess Mary, the Queen’s aunt, in the 1920s.

Elisabeth Basford has just published a biography Princess Mary, The First Modern Princess – the first on this rather unknown royal.

When she visits on Sunday July 18, 11-5pm, she will be bringing various objects connected with the princess to talk about as well as signing copies of her book.

“We are thrilled that Elisabeth will be coming to our Open Gardens,” said owner Clare Oglesby.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our garden visitors to learn more about the princess – and especially in the very place where she lived!”

“I am absolutely delighted to return to Goldsborough,” said Elisabeth Basford.

“When I began my journey to discover Princess Mary, Mark and Clare were so welcoming and inspired me greatly with their enthusiasm and considerable knowledge. Goldsborough Hall is now as spectacular as it was in the time of Princess Mary.”

Princess Mary made many changes to the house and garden while she and her family lived there – and the grounds can be seen as the culmination of her vision.

She planted the two long herbaceous borders, lined with beech hedges centred around a sundial.

She and her husband Viscount Lascelles planted the first tree in the Lime Tree Walk, subsequently planted by members of the royal family and friends from 1922-1930.

Mary was especially fond of roses and her rose garden has been replanted with old varieties and there is a whole border dedicated to ‘Yorkshire Princess’ rose, named after her.

Elisabeth Basford will be talking at 11.30am and again at 2pm.

And there will be head gardener tours throughout the day.

Adults £5; children free.

Refreshments and plants will be available. Dogs on leads welcome.