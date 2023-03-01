Foodies will be treated to a weekend of culinary delights as the event returns to Wetherby after a successful inaugural festival in 2022. There will be new interactive tasting sessions, cocktail classes and a host of exciting activities.

It will be set on the picturesque banks of the River Wharfe and will feature a diverse range of global cuisine from independent street food vendors, accompanied by local breweries, bars, and artisan markets. The new tasting sessions will include cheese, wine, whiskey and beer tasting and will provide expert guidance and pairings to complement your taste buds. The new cocktail making classes offer the chance to learn from expert mixologists and try creating the perfect cocktail.

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We had incredible support for the first year of Riverside Food Festival last year and we were blown away by the feedback. This year we’re looking to build on that first year, by adding a more interactive element to the event with a wide variety of tasting sessions and cocktail making classes.”

Attendees soak up the sun on The Ings in 2022. (Pic credit: Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)

A member of the festival team, Nikki Orrell, said: “Last year was such a fun weekend. Many happy faces and a warm buzzing atmosphere. This is exactly what we are looking to achieve.”

The festival’s street food arena will feature food from around the world, while independent bars and a full ale house offer plenty of refreshing beverages to wash it down with. The festival will also include live cooking demonstrations with Leeds Cookery School, free childrens’ activities, live entertainers, comedy acts, and a full schedule of live music across the weekend, including brand new tribute acts.

When is the Wetherby Riverside Food Festival returning to Yorkshire?

Thousands are expected to attend the event which takes place on Wetherby Ings.