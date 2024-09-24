Rising stars of opera and Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra to celebrate Hollywood musicals

By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:05 BST
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is set to launch its 2024-25 season in style at Ripon Cathedral this weekend with a gala concert celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Conductor Xenophon Kelsey MBE played in these type shows many times in the early years of his professional horn playing career and enjoyed every minute of it, saying he “relishes the chance to share this fabulous music".

Featuring well-known songs from hit Hollywood musicals sung by rising stars Henna Mun (soprano) and Marcus Swietlicki (tenor), the concert on Saturday, September 28 will open with Gershwin’s jazz-influenced symphonic poem An American in Paris.

St Cecilia’s leader, Richard Fletcher, who recently performed the Sibelius violin concerto in Harrogate to great acclaim, will then join the orchestra as soloist in Erich Korngold’s concerto inspired by his Hollywood film scores of the 1930s-40s.

Tickets from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia

Or Harrogate Theatre, Little Ripon Bookshop and on the door.

