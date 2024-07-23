Rising star wins Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year award at glittering Harrogate event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the Blink of An Eye by debut author Jo Callaghan has been announced as the winner of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2024 at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

Midlands-born Jo Callaghan used her background as a strategist specialising in the future of work to create an innovative – and at times humorous - story examining the role of AI in criminal investigation.

The UK and Ireland’s most prestigious crime fiction award was presented by Harrogate International Festivals at a special ceremony on the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival which runs until July 21.

Hugely-talented Jo Callaghan was selected for the Festival's prestigious 'New Blood' panel in 2023

The winner of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2024, In the Blink of An Eye author Jo Callaghan, centre, flanked by Simon Theakston, Chairman of sponsors T&R Theakston and Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals. (Picture Mike Whorley)

In the Blink of An Eye introduces an intriguing detective double act as bereaved DCS Kat Frank is chosen to work with AI colleague Lock to solve a complex missing persons case.

The novel, which Callaghan started writing after losing her husband to cancer in 2019, also explores grief and learning to live with loss.

On winning the award, Jo Callaghan said: “I am so honoured to have won this award.

"This time last year I sat on the debut panel and I never imagined this is where I'd be now.”

The shortlist also included The Last Dance by Mark Billingham, The Secret Hours by Mick Herron, Killing Jericho by William Hussey, None of This is True by Lisa Jewell and Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent.

Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney won the inaugural McDermid Debut Award, named in recognition of world-famous crime writer Val McDermid.

Legendary crime writer Martina Cole received the Theakston Old Peculier Outstanding Contribution Award in recognition of her impressive writing career.

