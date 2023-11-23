Ripon Walled Gardens launches Christmas fundraiser gift shop as it celebrates ‘amazing’ new extension
The Victorian gardens, just outside Ripon, are now able to use the new additional space to provide more opportunities for members, whilst contributing to the wellbeing of the community.
Ripon Community Link, in collaboration with Ripon Walled Gardens, will be selling a selection of gifts including those made by young people with learning disabilities who work independently at the gardens.
Items available will include Christmas trees, Christmas cards, wreaths, table centres, hampers, Christmas cakes, jams, chutneys and other festive fayre.
The gardens will be open seven days a week from 9.30am – 4pm from November 25.
For those looking for premium grade Christmas trees they will be on sale daily until Friday, December 22.
There will also be a delivery service for a small donation which goes directly back into the community charity.
Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link chief executive, said: “Like many other charities, our income has been impacted due to the cost-of-living crisis and we’re extremely grateful for all the generous community support we have.
“Every penny you spend on your shopping goes directly to help us to run services for our members.
“We are so grateful to our volunteers and those that have donated, including the local community who have supported us throughout 2023.
“The Ripon Fire Service came along to help us unload our Christmas trees and were wonderful joining in with the Christmas spirit”
“Our new extension is just amazing, so come check it out!”