Ripon Triathlon Festival - Here's everything you need to know

In a momentous year of cycling for Ripon, excitement is building for the city's spectacular Triathlon Festival.

Held at Ripon Racecourse from June 28-30, the festival boasts a packed programme of varied sporting events, from total novices to champion cyclists.

Full programme and timings for the festival

Friday, June 28

7pm - Triathletes Question Time

Saturday, June 29

9am - Black Sheep-Dip Open Water Swim - All distances

1pm- Standard Distance Triathlon start, Aqua Bike, Relay

Sunday, June 30

8am - Cycle Sportive Start

9am - Sprint Distance Triathlon start

1pm - Tri-Star Triathlons start

Running within Saturday afternoon’s classic Standard Distance Triathlon (1.5k swim, 40km bike, 10km run), is the Aqua Bike race(swim and bike legs only), and the Relay race (team of

three each taking on one discipline). Sunday 30th kicks off with a pure cycling race (Sportive), followed by the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run). The junior triathlon club

race starts Sunday afternoon.

A bouncy castle, food outlets, camping and evening entertainment makes this a perfect family event. Head on over to www.ripontriathlon.co.uk for the latest information and

schedules.

Support and praise for the event

"If you’re looking for a festival to go to, forget Glastonbury, Reading, Leeds, V or the Big Weekend - head up to Ripon, it’s warmer than the Bahamas and the beer’s a lot better." (Martyn Brunt 220 Triathlon Magazine).

"We have partnered with Ripon Triathlon for a number of years now and it is always so much fun, with a regular Black Sheep relay team involved as well." (Black Sheep Brewery)

"We at NYP Tri club are looking forward to another full weekend of multisport, being held at one of the best venues in the country. Live music, catering and bar give the weekend that festival feel and it all starts on Friday night with the Q&A at 7.30pm." (Dave Mann, Director NYP Tri Club).