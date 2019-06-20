Ripon Triathlon Festival - Here's everything you need to know

In a momentous year of cycling for Ripon, excitement is building for the city's spectacular Triathlon Festival.
Held at Ripon Racecourse from June 28-30, the festival boasts a packed programme of varied sporting events, from total novices to champion cyclists.
Full programme and timings for the festival
Friday, June 28
7pm - Triathletes Question Time
Saturday, June 29
9am - Black Sheep-Dip Open Water Swim - All distances
1pm- Standard Distance Triathlon start, Aqua Bike, Relay
Sunday, June 30
8am - Cycle Sportive Start
9am - Sprint Distance Triathlon start
1pm - Tri-Star Triathlons start
Running within Saturday afternoon’s classic Standard Distance Triathlon (1.5k swim, 40km bike, 10km run), is the Aqua Bike race(swim and bike legs only), and the Relay race (team of
three each taking on one discipline). Sunday 30th kicks off with a pure cycling race (Sportive), followed by the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run). The junior triathlon club
race starts Sunday afternoon.
A bouncy castle, food outlets, camping and evening entertainment makes this a perfect family event. Head on over to www.ripontriathlon.co.uk for the latest information and
schedules.
Support and praise for the event
"If you’re looking for a festival to go to, forget Glastonbury, Reading, Leeds, V or the Big Weekend - head up to Ripon, it’s warmer than the Bahamas and the beer’s a lot better." (Martyn Brunt 220 Triathlon Magazine).
"We have partnered with Ripon Triathlon for a number of years now and it is always so much fun, with a regular Black Sheep relay team involved as well." (Black Sheep Brewery)
"We at NYP Tri club are looking forward to another full weekend of multisport, being held at one of the best venues in the country. Live music, catering and bar give the weekend that festival feel and it all starts on Friday night with the Q&A at 7.30pm." (Dave Mann, Director NYP Tri Club).