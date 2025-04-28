Ripon stately home set to welcome thousands of visitors for return of popular Sports Cars in the Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The spectacular Sports Cars in the Park will return to Newby Hall in Ripon next month, with more than 1,300 motors expected to be on display.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event will take place on Sunday, May 4 and is one of a series of shows which have been running for 21 years at Newby Hall and other stately homes across the United Kingdom.

The shows bring together exhibits from car clubs and individual car enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of prestigious car marques will be on display in the grounds of Newby Hall, including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren.

The spectacular Sports Cars in the Park will return to Newby Hall in Ripon next month, with more than 1,300 motors expected to be on display

Chris Crossley, Show Founder, said: “We had our first event in 2004 and we have been successfully growing the event series for 21 years.

"We have hosted 57 events over this time, held at stately houses with lots of things for families to do on the day in addition to our car show.”

There will be also be a range of trade stands including Lamborghini Leeds, McLaren Leeds, Lusso Concierge, Berrys Jewellers, SC audio & security and JWM motorsports, as well as several market stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “Sports Cars in the Park never fails to disappoint.

"It’s a great family day out where visitors can enjoy a wide range of vintage and new marques in our beautiful North Yorkshire setting.”

Gates will be open from 10am till 3pm and tickets are priced at £18 for adults, £15 for children, £45 for a family (two adults and two children), with children under four free.

Entry to Newby Hall’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions is included in the admission price.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.newbyhall.com