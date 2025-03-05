Ripon set to welcome giant 33-metre high ferris wheel this Easter offering stunning views of city

A giant 33-metre high ferris wheel will be coming to Ripon city centre this Easter.

Situated on the south side of the Market Square, the Ripon Big Sky Wheel will be open daily from 11am till 7pm from Saturday 5 till Sunday 27 April.

Admission will be £5.00 for people under 1.4 metres and £7.00 for people over 1.4 metres.

There will be no advanced bookings available so you can just turn up and enjoy the historic sights of Ripon as you have never seen them before.

Lilla Bathurst, Manager Ripon at BID, said: "Bring friends and family and see the amazing views from this fantastic attraction.

"With the Ripon Big Sky Wheel set to stand higher than the obelisk, expect to be able to see over the whole of Ripon and beyond.”

The wheel is being co-ordinated by Ripon BID and North Yorkshire Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Team.

The wheel will not be operating in adverse weather conditions and can close to the public at short notice in such circumstances.

Lilla added: “We very much hope that this new addition for the Easter holidays will draw in visitors from a large catchment area, increasing dwell time and spend whilst encouraging them to discover all of Ripon’s wonderful businesses.”

For more information, visit www.visitripon.co.uk