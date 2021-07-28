Ripon set for Yorkshire Day fun

Ripon is set for Yorkshire Day fun this weekend. Picture Tony Johnson

There will be free rides for children from 2pm and a concert starting at 5.45pm on Saturday. The rides and climbing wall are open till 8pm.

Local musician Freddie Cleary is first on stage followed by an Elton John tribute act at 7pm. The only Amy Winehouse tribute act to be approved by her family takes to the take stage at 7.45pm before Elton John returns at 9.15pm.

The night ends with a Queen tribute act on stage from 9.45-10.55pm when a firework finale will close the event.

On Sunday the rides and wall are available 10am-4pm and market.

Coun Williams, Leader of Ripon City Council, said: “All the events have covid safety measures in place and we hope after 578 days since our last concert that everyone has a great time.