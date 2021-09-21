Ripon Poetry Festival returns
Ripon Poetry Festival is back with a weekend of poetry readings, performances, workshops and book launches for poetry-lovers of all ages next month.
This year’s line-up, from October 7-10 includes the current Poet Laureate Simon Armitage; well-known poets Helen Mort, Mike Crowley and Paul Mills; events at Evolve, The Walled Garden and Jennyruth Workshops; a writing-workshop with Ann and Peter Sansom; readings by Ripon Writers Group and Vane Women; book-launches by Olivia Mulligan, George Jowett, Sylvia Bräunig, Sheila Whitfield and Shari Pfleeger; a poetry-workshop for children; a debate about poetry and music; the launch of this year’s festival anthology; a talk about Ted Hughes’s Yorkshire; and pop-up poetry readings all over the city-centre.
The winners of this year’s Ripon Poetry Festival were announced on Monday:
Under-11 - 1st, First Prize: Eva Eyres, The Power of the Looking Glass; 2nd, Flora Haughton, A Little Light; 3rd, Neive Young, Why?
Age 11-16 - 1st, Piran Harrison, Deforestation; 2nd, Amber Stevenson Mian, The Other Side of the Looking Glass; 3rd, Beatrice Harrison, Reflections.
Adults - 1st, Nina Logue, Butterfly Effect; 2nd, Peter Donnelly, The 22; 3rd, David Jackson, Essentially Super.
The winners read their poems and receiving their prizes at the launch of The Other Side of the Looking Glass, an anthology of the best poems, on Friday October 8, 7.30pm at Allhallowgate Methodist, Ripon. Tickets £6.