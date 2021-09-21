Ripon Poetry Festival returns

Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage who will be reading at Ripon Poetry Festival. Photo by Peter James Millson.

This year’s line-up, from October 7-10 includes the current Poet Laureate Simon Armitage; well-known poets Helen Mort, Mike Crowley and Paul Mills; events at Evolve, The Walled Garden and Jennyruth Workshops; a writing-workshop with Ann and Peter Sansom; readings by Ripon Writers Group and Vane Women; book-launches by Olivia Mulligan, George Jowett, Sylvia Bräunig, Sheila Whitfield and Shari Pfleeger; a poetry-workshop for children; a debate about poetry and music; the launch of this year’s festival anthology; a talk about Ted Hughes’s Yorkshire; and pop-up poetry readings all over the city-centre.

The winners of this year’s Ripon Poetry Festival were announced on Monday:

Under-11 - 1st, First Prize: Eva Eyres, The Power of the Looking Glass; 2nd, Flora Haughton, A Little Light; 3rd, Neive Young, Why?

Age 11-16 - 1st, Piran Harrison, Deforestation; 2nd, Amber Stevenson Mian, The Other Side of the Looking Glass; 3rd, Beatrice Harrison, Reflections.

Adults - 1st, Nina Logue, Butterfly Effect; 2nd, Peter Donnelly, The 22; 3rd, David Jackson, Essentially Super.