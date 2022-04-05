Ripon Palm Sunday procession to return

Ripon is to see the return of its Palm Sunday procession.

The Ripon Cathedral Choir and Lily the donkey will lead people through the city streets and back to the cathedral for a service at 10.30am on Sunday April 10.

The procession, which marks Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, last took place in 2019, with a lockdown affecting 2020 and restrictions in place in 2021.

It begins on Sunday in the Market Square just after 10am when the palm crosses are blessed.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: “There is always something thrilling about the Palm Sunday procession and blessing of palms.

“The donkey certainly adds drama to this here in Ripon and the cathedral choir give a great lead to the singing of the congregation gathered from several churches.

“The important thing is that in this service we begin our walk with Jesus through Holy Week, recalling his suffering, death and resurrection, in which he reveals the depth and indestructible quality of God’s love for us.

“I warmly invite you to join us both for the Palm Sunday procession and service and for the acts of worship and devotion which take place in the cathedral throughout the week.”

Events during Holy Week include children’s workshops on Wednesday and Thursday, April 13 and 14, from 10am–1pm and a family service at 10.30am on Good Friday, with children helping to tell the story of Jesus’ Journey to Jerusalem – followed by hot cross buns and drinks.

On Easter Day at 10.30am a celebratory service takes place followed, at 3.30pm, by a Festal Evensong. Both services are sung by the renowned Ripon Cathedral Choir.

During the 10.30am service of Holy Communion, children’s activities will take place with Easter cards and Easter basket making with an Easter egg hunt around the cathedral afterwards.

A great attraction over Easter is the Easter Garden. This sits by the main doors and with flowering plants and rocks it depicts Golgotha and the empty tomb.

Full details of the Holy Week programme can be found at www.riponcathedral.org.uk

To book for the Holy Week workshops email [email protected]