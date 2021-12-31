Ripon New Years fireworks cancelled

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Ripon Market Square and Ripon Cathedral are expected to go ahead.

A statement from the Council said: “We are very sorry to advise that the fireworks display at midnight on New Year’s Eve cannot proceed for reasons outside of our control.”

Ripon Market Square will be hosting festivities, however, starting at 9pm with a Hornblowing ceremony and then featuring live music from Big Boy Band Reunion and Definitely Mightbe Oasis tribute band.

The annual address by the Mayor at 11.55pm will be followed by a blessing the from Bishop of Ripon.

The council urged people to help the city enjoy a covid safe event.

“Visitors are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending events,” said a spokesman.

“Anyone with a positive test result must stay at home and household members should follow national guidance for close contacts.

“Face coverings should be worn indoors and in crowded space.”

And the council urged: “Do not travel to the event if you are feeling unwell.