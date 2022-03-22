Ripon Museums ticket deal

Ripon Museums entry deal.

Anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card can enjoy a 50 per cent discount at Ripon Museums on Saturday March 26.

The deal is made possible by the Lottery as a thank you for the £30m raised for good causes every week by players and will run across selected Lottery-funded venues.

Helen Thornton, Museum Director, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week this year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been fortunate to receive National Lottery funding which enabled us to purchase the Workhouse Museum site and also to progress our future development plans.”

The three Ripon Museums sites tell the story of poverty, crime and punishment.

Darren Henley OBE, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: “The National Lottery Open Week is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of venues and projects across the UK to say thanks to players who raise £30 million each week for Good Causes.

“The UK is world-renowned for its rich and vibrant culture, and with so many incredible sites across sport, heritage, film, community and the arts sectors taking part in Open Week this year, National Lottery players are spoilt for choice when it comes to a great day out.”

To discover more participating venues, insider tips and how to redeem offers for The National Lottery Open Week visit www.nationallotteryopenweek.com.