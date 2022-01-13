Ripon firm marks 40th year in style

Ripon Farm Services will be hosting its prestigious two-day New Year Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on January 19 and 20.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, explained: “We have thought long and hard about whether to go ahead with this year’s show, in view of the continued challenges posed by coronavirus, but in the end, we believe the farming community needs – and deserves – our support.

“Farmers can’t cancel lambing time, they can’t cancel milking or cancel harvest, they have to carry on, no matter what. The nation relies on them. So it would be unfair of us to let farmers down.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After last year’s cancellation, which was unavoidable, we are delighted to be back - with one of the very finest shows we have ever held.”

“It goes without saying that we will be following all the Government and NYCC guidelines and all the recommended anti-Covid measures will be in place through the two-day show.

“We have contracted a third-party company to monitor the event and ensure that everyone feels – and is - safe.

“We will be insisting on proof of full vaccination with the NHS Covid-19 pass, together with lateral flow tests in line with the strict Government guidelines.

“This has not been an easy decision; in fact, the easy decision would have been simply to cancel the show and do nothing.

“But that would have be doing a major disservice to the farming community and I’m sure we would have regretted that decision in the weeks and months to come,” said Mr Simpson.

The show, which is one of the key events in the northern agricultural calendar, will feature the largest combine harvester in Europe and the brand-new and hugely anticipated John Deere 6R tractor.

Mr Simpson added: “This is our 40th anniversary year and we are celebrating in style, underlining the show’s reputation as the biggest and best dealer-led agricultural event in the UK.

“Pride of place goes to two very special ground-breaking machines.

“The first is the largest and most technologically advanced combine harvester in Europe, the John Deere X9 1100 combine harvester.

“This is an amazing machine, which caused a media frenzy at the Great Yorkshire Show where it was the star attraction.

“We are also very proud to be hosting the UK debut of the new John Deere 6R tractor, which is Europe’s best-selling tractor.

“We are confident that the new 6R will be of huge interest to our customers. Since their launch in 2011, John Deere’s 6R Series tractors have set standards in both field and transport performance, as well as precision agriculture technology, and the new 6R takes these standards to even greater heights.”

In addition, there will be opportunities to see and discuss the latest Precision Agriculture technology which helps farmers and growers make better Agronomic decisions to reduce input costs and increase yields and profits.

Dan Robinson of Ripon Farm Services, who is heading up the preparations for the show, explained: “We are expecting over 5,000 people to attend over the two days.

“Apart from those two headline machines, we will be showcasing everything we do, including a huge range of used equipment which will be available to buy.

“This is the very best opportunity to see all the very latest and best farming machinery in one single location.”

“The show is housed in the warm and dry Yorkshire Events Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground and there is no better place to see all that RFS offer. Our specialists across all sectors will be available to answer any questions during the two days, and there will be seminars and presentations, so the event is ultimately a one-stop shop for farmers across the north of England.”

Hot food and refreshments will be available throughout the show.

Apart from John Deere, high-profile exhibitors at the show will include Kramer, Bailey Trailers, Kuhn, Ifor Williams Trailers, Spearhead, Dalbo and Mazzotti Sprayers.