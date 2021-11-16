Ripon Concerts mix it up

Classico Latino will be offering an evening of warmth, joy and life when The Classics meet Latin America at 7.30pm on December 6 at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon

“Blending the passion and vitality of authentic Latin music with the smooth sound and virtuosity of the classical tradition, Classico Latino brings fresh perspective on the world of Latin-American music, breathing new life into songs from across the continent,” said a spokesman for Ripon Concerts.

Classico Latino was born in 1998 following a chance encounter between Colombian pianist Ivan Guevara and English cellist Graham Walker.

Ever since, the group has developed its uniquely powerful blend of Classical finesse and Latino flair, entertaining audiences from Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London to the foothills of the Colombian Andes.

The group have performed and recorded in Columbia, Cuba, the UK and Europe as well broadcasting on Classic FM and Radio 3.

Their fifth album, Havana Classic, was runner up Album of the Year in UK Latin awards 2019.

This was recorded in the famous EGREM studios in Havana, home to many of the Bueno Vista Social Club recordings. The album includes a number of notable Cuban musicians.